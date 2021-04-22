Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

