Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.85. 8,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

