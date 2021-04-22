Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.16. 4,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

