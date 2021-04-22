Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is Regents of The University of California’s 6th Largest Position

Regents of The University of California trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,865 shares during the period. Constellation Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 1.30% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 139,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,082. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

CNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

