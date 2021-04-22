Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,900.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,783.43.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$18.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,846.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,633. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,765.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,634.95. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,310.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 51.7800012 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

