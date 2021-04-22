Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.