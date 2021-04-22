Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.