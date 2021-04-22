CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 62.9% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $20,960.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00129689 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

