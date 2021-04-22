Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Cooper-Standard worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.