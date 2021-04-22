Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.