Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
