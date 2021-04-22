Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

CMMC traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$749.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

