Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,633. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$739.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

