Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 1,167,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 290,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.35. The firm has a market cap of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

In related news, insider Robert Monro purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

