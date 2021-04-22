Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

