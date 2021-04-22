CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,024 shares during the period. CoreLogic comprises approximately 8.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.54% of CoreLogic worth $31,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

