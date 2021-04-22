Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.73

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 256,327 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.62 million and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.15.

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

