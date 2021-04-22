CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.42-5.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.42-5.52 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COR opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

