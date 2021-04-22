Coreto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,255.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $185,255.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

