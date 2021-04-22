Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

