Cormark Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.86.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.52. 422,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,146. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

