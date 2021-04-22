Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

