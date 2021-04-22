Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

