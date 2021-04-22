Cortex Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $93.79 million and $6.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

