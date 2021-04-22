Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

