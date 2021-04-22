Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

