COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 27% lower against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $183.80 million and approximately $75.73 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

