Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $264.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,898. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average is $309.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.