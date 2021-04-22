Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUZ stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

