Covanta (CVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

