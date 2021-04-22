Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 71,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,853. The company has a market cap of $332.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

