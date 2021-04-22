Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Covetrus worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,318,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

