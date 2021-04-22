COVIR.IO (CVR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,274.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $93,274.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for about $95.86 or 0.00175723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

