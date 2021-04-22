Cowen (COWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cowen stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

