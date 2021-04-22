CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.73). 1,278,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.75 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Caroline Hitch bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

