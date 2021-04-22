CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.94. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $593.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

