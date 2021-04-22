CRDT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $295,957.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $218,386.77 and approximately $295,957.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00073098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00743375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.20 or 0.08205437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

