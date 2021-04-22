Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down to $376.36

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.36, but opened at $364.28. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $372.05, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

