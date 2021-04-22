Credit Suisse Group Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

