Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€183.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €183.00 ($215.29) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €175.00 ($205.88).

EPA:RI traded up €1.35 ($1.59) on Thursday, hitting €173.10 ($203.65). 529,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €156.27.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

