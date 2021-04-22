Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 350” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

