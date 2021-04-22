Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

