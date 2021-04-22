Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

