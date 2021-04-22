Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.74.

Shares of CP traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day moving average of $346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

