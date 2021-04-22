Creditcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.62 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $20.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00011733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.09 or 1.00356584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

