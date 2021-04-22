Cree (CREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $129.90.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

