Critical Comparison: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeoPark and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 1.59 $57.76 million $1.58 10.35 Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.39 -$41.74 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GeoPark pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59% Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GeoPark and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 4 0 2.80 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than GeoPark.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

