Critical Contrast: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) versus Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -222.19% -65.96% -31.38% Homology Medicines -5,386.00% -57.92% -45.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $219.75 million 73.42 -$886.12 million ($8.11) -16.96 Homology Medicines $1.67 million 202.86 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -2.72

Homology Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 9 9 0 2.50 Homology Medicines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $166.41, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 315.16%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, hypercholesterolemia, and other human diseases; with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to develop and commercialize RNAi therapeutics to treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize investigational RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease; and with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 1/2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

