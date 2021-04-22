Critical Contrast: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) versus Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Portland Estates and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 1 2 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.99 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

