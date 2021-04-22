Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

