Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 283566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $503.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.