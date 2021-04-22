Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

